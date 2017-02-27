Mexico ex-president Felipe Calderon donates pension

MEXICO CITY — Former Mexican President Felipe Calderon says he will donate his government pension to a non-profit group that helps children with cancer.

The ex-president and the organization Aqui Nadie Se Rinde, or No One Here Surrenders, announced the donation Monday.

Calderon explained that Mexico gives its ex-presidents a pension so they do not have to worry about income after leaving office and are less susceptible to corruption. He says he now makes enough money as a speaker to support his family.

The organization was founded in 2005 to help children with cancer and their families. The organization says in a statement that it hopes Calderon's donation will spur others to support their work.