Mexico ex-president Felipe Calderon donates pension
MEXICO CITY — Former Mexican President Felipe Calderon says he will donate his government pension to a
The ex-president and the organization Aqui Nadie Se Rinde, or No One Here Surrenders, announced the donation Monday.
Calderon explained that Mexico gives its ex-presidents a pension so they do not have to worry about income after leaving office and are less susceptible to corruption. He says he now makes enough money as a speaker to support his family.
The organization was founded in 2005 to help children with cancer and their families. The organization says in a statement that it hopes Calderon's donation will spur others to support their work.
Calderon presented the group with the first twice-monthly check for 72,775 pesos, or about $3,652.
