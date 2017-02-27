Palestinian envoy warns against moving US embassy in Israel

WASHINGTON — The Palestinian's top envoy to the United States is warning that moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem could disrupt efforts to secure peace in the Middle East.

Maen Areikat says an "emotional decision" to shift the embassy's location "is going to have very, very negative repercussions" and could seriously complicate and undermine any future efforts to resolve the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Areikat, chief of the PLO delegation in Washington, spoke Monday at a conference sponsored by J Street, a liberal Jewish advocacy group.

Conservative Republicans favour moving the embassy to Jerusalem and President Donald Trump endorsed the relocation during the presidential campaign.