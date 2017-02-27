Police: Teen charged with capital murder of child found dead

OZARK, Ala. — Police say a 19-year-old has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 2-month-old child in southeastern Alabama.

News media reports that Jaylin Jamal Toles was arrested after Dale County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive child about 1:40 a.m. Saturday. The child was taken to Dale Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead.

Ozark Police say Toles was charged due to the evidence and witness statements.