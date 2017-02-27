Taiwan marks crackdown anniversary amid China tensions
A
A
Share via Email
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan is marking the 70th anniversary of a bloody crackdown on anti-government protesters that is widely seen as a rejection of China's claims to the self-governing island democracy.
The protests that began on Feb. 28, 1947, were directed at the corrupt rule of Chiang Kai-shek's Chinese Nationalist Party that had taken control of the former Japanese colony less than two years earlier.
China considers the uprising a part of the overall struggle that led to the communist victory in 1949.
As many as 28,000 people were believed killed after Chiang dispatched troops to massacre participants in the largely peaceful protests, many of whom came from the Japanese-educated elite.
Suppressed under Nationalist rule, the uprising has become a rallying point for Taiwanese who say the island and China are separate nations.
Most Popular
-
Two men charged with trafficking after fentanyl, cocaine found in Dartmouth search
-
Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother: N.S. judge
-
Man suffers serious head injuries after assault inside vehicle in Dartmouth
-
Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl