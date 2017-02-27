The Latest: Govs divided on health care after Trump meeting

WASHINGTON — The Latest on a gathering of the nation's governors in Washington (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Governors from around the U.S. say they're grateful that the White House is listening to their concerns about a health-care overhaul, but they still disagree on the best approaches for their states and the nation.

Governors met Monday with President Donald Trump and will meet later with Republican congressional leaders.

Trump and GOP leaders have pledged to repeal and replace the 2010 health-care law. Governors don't want to see costs passed on to states but differ on most other details.

At a Capitol news conference, Republican Gov. Gary Herbert of Utah said he supports a GOP plan to cap future federal funding in exchange for giving states more flexibility. But Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada says he's concerned his state could be "punished" under that plan.

___

3:30 a.m.

A sobering report to governors about the potential consequences of repealing the Obama-era health care law warns that federal spending cuts probably would create funding gaps for states and threaten many people with the loss of insurance coverage.

The Affordable Care Act has two main components for expanding coverage: subsidized private health insurance available in all 50 states, and an optional Medicaid expansion that has been accepted by 31 states and the District of Columbia. Those two components of the health law cover more than 20 million people.

A report by the consulting firms Avalere Health and McKinsey & Company concluded that the changes under consideration by the GOP-led House would reduce significantly federal dollars for Medicaid and subsidized private insurance.