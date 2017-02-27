The Latest: Hawaii panel passes vacation rental study bill

HONOLULU — The Latest on a legislation for a study on vacation rentals (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Hawaii lawmakers may create a group to collect data on how vacation rentals affect Hawaii's tax revenue, housing supply and brand as a visitor destination.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee on Monday passed a bill to set up the group. The measure next goes to the full Senate for a vote.

The legislation says the state is losing tax revenue as some owners and operators of short-term rentals are not paying transient accommodations taxes and general excise taxes.

It says counties are losing revenue when vacation rental owners receive homeowner discounts on property taxes.

The working group would include representatives from the state tax department, the Hawaii Tourism Authority, hotel industry, licensed short-term rental operators and short-term rental websites .

____

9 a.m.

