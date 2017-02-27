The Latest: Jewish centres, schools cope with bomb threats

PHILADELPHIA — The Latest on vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia and a wave of bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers around the country (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Jewish centres and schools around the country are coping with another wave of bomb threats as officials in Philadelphia begin raising money to repair and restore vandalized headstones at a Jewish cemetery.

The JCC Association of North America says Jewish Community Centers and day schools in 11 states received bomb threats on Monday. No bombs were found. Officials say many of the buildings have been cleared and have returned to normal operations. The FBI is investigating.

It's the fifth wave of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers and Jewish institutions since January.

In Philadelphia, more than 100 headstones were knocked over at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Police are investigating.

___

6:20 a.m.

Money is being raised to repair and restore more than 100 headstones that were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

A man visiting Mount Carmel Cemetery on Sunday called police to report that three of his relatives' headstones had been knocked over and damaged. The discovery came less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri.

Police say approximately 100 additional headstones were knocked over, apparently sometime after dark Saturday. Police are conducting a criminal mischief-institutional vandalism investigation.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says authorities are doing everything possible to find those "who desecrated this final resting place."