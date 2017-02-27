The Latest: Kansas bar attack survivor says he's 'grateful'

OLATHE, Kan. — The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Kansas bar that some witnesses said was racially motivated (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

A man who was wounded while trying to intervene in a suburban Kansas City bar shooting that left an Indian man dead and another wounded says he's "grateful" the attack is bringing the community together.

The University of Kansas Health System released a video Sunday of an interview with 24-year-old Ian Grillot, of Grandview, Missouri, who is recovering after a bullet went through his right hand and into his chest. Some witnesses described the Wednesday night shooting in Olathe, Kansas, as racially motivated.

Grillot said he had to do something because there were families and children in the bar when the gunfire erupted. Grillot, who is white, also says it is "awesome honestly to be able to give people a hope that not everybody hates everybody."

___

12:50 a.m.

One of three men shot at a bar in suburban Kansas City spoke at a weekend vigil, saying "I wish it was a dream."

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2mkJVIS ) 32-year-old Alok Madasani told a crowd of hundreds at the Ball Conference Center in Olathe, Kansas, on Sunday that "what happened that night was a senseless crime and that took away my best friend."

Madasani's friend and co-worker, 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed in Wednesday night's shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe. Another patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot, also was wounded in the shooting.

Madasani said the shooting was "an isolated incident that doesn't reflect the true spirit of Kansas, the Midwest and the United States."