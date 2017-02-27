The Latest: Opposition figure to meet with Russians on Syria

BEIRUT — The Latest on developments in Syria and at the Geneva talks (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

A Syrian opposition official says his delegation will meet with Russian representatives on the sidelines of the Geneva talks to settle the conflict in Syria.

Nasr al-Hariri says the meeting will "most likely" take place on Tuesday. He tells reporters: "We hope that Russia will adopt a positive attitude."

Al-Hariri appeared optimistic despite the strong military backing and diplomatic protection Moscow has afforded Damascus over the six-year conflict.

He said that Russia, which along with Turkey helped broker a ceasefire in December, appears to be softening its stance toward the armed opposition.

Adds al-Hariri: "The fact that it has recognized these factions as a negotiating party is an indication to Russia's openness."

He spoke after what he described as a constructive meeting with United Nations envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura.

___

1:50 p.m.

Syrian activists say airstrikes in the country's rebel-held Idlib province have killed at least 11 people.

The activist-run Baladi News network published footage of rescuers searching for victims in the rubble of a block destroyed in presumed government or Russian airstrikes on Monday, in the town of Areeha in northwest Syria.

The Syrian Civil Defence search-and-rescue group said it had counted 15 fatalities.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least seven civilians and four other unidentified victims had been killed. It blamed the attack on government warplanes.