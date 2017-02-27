The Latest: Plow crews reopen Steese Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska Highway closures (all times local):

3 p.m.

The Alaska Department of Transportation says the Steese Highway has reopened.

Heavy snow and strong winds that created drifts closed the highway Sunday.

Drivers also faced avalanche threats along the road that stretches 161 miles north and east from Fairbanks to the Yukon River community of Circle.

The highway was closed from Miles 80 to 114, a stretch that includes Twelve Mile Summit and Eagle Summit.

Plow crews reopened the highway Monday afternoon.

The department says drivers should expect packed snow with light drifting in the area. Winds continue to blow snow.

The department urged drivers to use headlights, reduce speed and watch for plows.

___

10:30 a.m.

Heavy snowfall and strong winds closed two northern Alaska highways over the weekend.

Alaska Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meadow Bailey says crews have reopened the Elliott Highway after a closure Sunday and are working to reopen the Steese Highway.

She says truckers heading for North Slope oil fields face hazardous conditions along parts of the Dalton Highway and may be delayed until plows come through.

The Steese Highway closure was first reported by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

An estimated 7 to 9 inches of snow fell across much of interior and northern Alaska. High winds caused drifting.

The Elliott closed late Sunday near the start of the Dalton Highway. Crews reopened the Elliott on Monday morning.