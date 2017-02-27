The Latest: Propane truck rollover closes Seattle highways

SEATTLE — The Latest on a tanker truck carrying propane that rolled over on a major Seattle high (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A tanker truck carrying propane rolled over on a major Seattle highway, causing traffic headaches and concerns about a hazardous materials spill.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2l5sewP) the semi-truck rolled on a southbound lane that feeds into Interstate 5 just after 10 a.m. Monday. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Officials closed the freeway between Interstate 90 and the West Seattle bridge. They also closed I-90 at the stadiums.

A Seattle Fire Department hazardous materials team was overseeing the transfer of fuel from the rolled truck to another tanker truck Monday afternoon.

Images taken from King TV's helicopter showed the white tanker truck on its side and several other damaged vehicles.

In another incident, a rolled-over logging truck blocked westbound I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass.

This story corrects the word butane to propane in the first sentence per information from the Washington State Patrol.

3:10 p.m.

