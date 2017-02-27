The Latest: Search on for woman who disappeared after crash

PLAINFIELD, Vt. — The Latest on the search for a woman missing after a Saturday night car crash. (all times local):

2 p.m.

A Vermont State Police trooper searching for a woman believed to be missing in a river after a car crash says the missing woman and the driver of the car she was riding in fled after emergency crews said they were going to call police.

Lt. Todd Baxter made the comments Monday while crews searched the Great Brook in Plainfield and downstream in the Winooski River.

Police say 29-year-old Krystal Bailey of Barre, Vermont, was a passenger in a car that crashed. The driver is facing a charge of driving under the influence.

Rescue crews saw the driver and Bailey walk away from the scene. The driver also went into the water, but was found on the riverbank.

Baxter says he doesn't know why they fled toward the river.

______

9:20 a.m.

A search is resuming in Plainfield's Great Brook and the Winooski River for a Vermont woman who disappeared following a crash and is believed to have gone into the waterway.

Troopers say Krystal Bailey, of Barre, was spotted walking from the scene after the Saturday night crash, but the driver told police Bailey went into the water.

Police say Bailey was a passenger in a car that went out of control and hit the guardrail.

Rescue crews saw the driver and Bailey walk away from the scene.

The driver, who was charged with DUI, also went into the water, but was later found on the riverbank.

Police say evidence indicates Bailey was unable to get out of the river.