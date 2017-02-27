UN: Attack helicopters halt Central African Republic rebels

BANGUI, Central African Republic — The United Nations says its forces used attack helicopters to subdue rebels in Central African Republic.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that about 40 heavily armed rebels were just a few kilometres (mile) away from the town of Bambari.

Dujarric says "the peacekeeping mission intervened by air to stop progression of the armed elements" of the group, known by its French acronym FPRC. One rebel was killed, while seven others were wounded.

Concerns are mounting that the hostilities between two rebel groups — the FPRC and another group known as the UPC — could lead to open warfare in the Bambari area.