U.S. Embassy condemns Croatian far-right marchers who carried U.S. flag

The protesters, who reportedly shouted pro-Trump slogans, were members of a party that fondly recalls WWII-era regime.

Members of a small far-right party in Croatia carried a U.S. flag as part of their weekend march in Zagreb.

ZAGREB, Croatia — The U.S. Embassy has denounced a march by a group of far-right supporters in the Croatian capital who also waved an American flag and reportedly voiced support for President Donald Trump.

The embassy said in a statement Monday it "rejects, in the strongest terms, neo-Nazi and pro-Ustasha views expressed during the demonstration of a few people in Zagreb on Sunday."

The protesters, dressed in black and chanting slogans used by Croatia's pro-Nazi World War II Ustasha regime, are members of the small, far-right A-HSP party which is not represented in the country's parliament.

The Ustashas killed tens of thousands Jews, Serbs, Gypsies and anti-Nazi Croats in concentration camps during the war.

The U.S. embassy says "we condemn any attempt to link the United States to this hateful ideology."

