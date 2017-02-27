Volunteers sought for Manhattan Project National Park

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Officials say volunteers are needed to get the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at Los Alamos started.

Park Ranger Kirk Singer told the Los Alamos Monitor (https://goo.gl/Io6yNm ) last week around 10 volunteers are being sought to work the visitor's centre and help plan guided ranger walks.

During the World War II-era Manhattan Project, scientists in the then-secret town of Los Alamos worked to develop an atomic bomb later dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park is managed through a partnership between the National Park Service and U.S. Department of Energy. The new park contains three sites: Los Alamos, New Mexico; Oak Ridge, Tennessee; and Hanford, Washington.

In Los Alamos, the park includes areas associated with the design of the "Little Boy" bomb.

