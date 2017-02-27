When will DC's famed cherry trees bloom? Find out Wednesday

WASHINGTON — The predicted peak blooming period for this year's cherry blossom season in Washington will be announced this week.

The window is expected to be announced Wednesday at a press conference at the Newseum.

Last year's peak bloom happened March 25. According to the National Park Service website , however, from 2013 to 2015, peak bloom was around April 10.

Peak bloom means at least 70 per cent of the trees around Washington, D.C.'s Tidal Basin are blossoming. Once peak bloom is reached, the blossoms can remain on the trees from four to 10 days.