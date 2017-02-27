When will DC's famed cherry trees bloom? Find out Wednesday
WASHINGTON — The predicted peak blooming period for this year's cherry blossom season in Washington will be announced this week.
The window is expected to be announced Wednesday at a press conference at the Newseum.
Last year's peak bloom happened March 25. According to the National Park Service
Peak bloom means at least 70
This year's National Cherry Blossom Festival, which is timed to coincide with the blooming, will be held from March 20 to April 16.