Woman killed, 17-car pileup closes part of I-15 in Utah

PROVO, Utah — A 17-vehicle pileup in snowy conditions in northern Utah closed a stretch of U.S. Interstate 15 in Provo, and a 37-year-old woman was killed in a separate crash on I-15 a few miles away in Orem.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce told The (Provo) Daily Herald (http://tinyurl.com/zy6th3d ) Monday the snowy, slushy roads contributed to the pileup that shut down the interstate's northbound lanes from 9:30 a.m. until after 11 a.m. near the Provo Center Street exit.

Several other minor crashes also were reported on I-15 and local city streets during the morning commute as the winter storm made its way across Utah.

Royce says the woman was killed when her car stalled and a semitrailer truck rear-ended her on the Orem Center Street on-ramp to northbound I-15. Her name has not been released.

Both accidents remain under investigation.

