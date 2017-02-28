Australian woman apologizes over death of policeman on Bali
A
A
Share via Email
BALI, Indonesia — An Australian woman on trial with her British boyfriend in the death of a police officer on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali has expressed deep regret and apologized, but says she did not kill the victim.
Prosecutors are seeking eight-year prison terms for Sara Connor and David James Taylor, who were arrested last August in the death of a traffic police officer whose body was found on the beach in the popular Kuta area.
In her
Taylor has admitted hitting the policeman repeatedly with a cellphone, binoculars and a broken beer bottle, but said he didn't realize he would die.