Austria: Nigerian women forced into sex trade through voodoo

VIENNA — Austrian police say they have arrested two Nigerian nationals on suspicion of forcing young women into prostitution, in part through voodoo rites.

Police spokesman Johann Baumschlager says the man and woman are accused of being part of a criminal organization, human trafficking and engaging in the international prostitution trade.

He says they forced at least 10 young Nigerian women into the sex trade in part by engaging "a voodoo priest, who made them submissive through certain rites."

Baumschlager said Tuesday the victims were repeatedly threatened with new voodoo spells and told they each owed 50,000 euros ($53,000) for their transport to Europe.

He says the male suspect is co-operating with police but the woman denies the accusations.