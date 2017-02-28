College basketball coach pleads guilty in transcript scandal

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A former New York community college basketball coach accused of scheming to get star players into NCAA Division I schools with forged transcripts has pleaded guilty.

District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. says Tyrone Mushatt has admitted providing St. John's University with a forged transcript for a Westchester Community College player.

Mushatt also admitted he conspired to possess and turn over 10 forged WCC transcripts of six players to St. John's, Quinnipiac (KWIHN'-ih-pee-ak) University, Concordia College and Florida A&M University.

Several players were ruled ineligible.

The scandal was uncovered in October 2014 by The Journal News. It prompted the community college to cancel the men's season for two years and the women's season for one year.

The schools assisted investigators.