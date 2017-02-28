Colombia protests China's execution of 72-year-old drug mule

BOGOTA — Colombia's government is protesting China's execution of a retired journalist who was sentenced to death for smuggling cocaine into the Asian country.

Chinese authorities said Tuesday that Ismael Arciniegas was killed by lethal injection after a last-ditch diplomatic effort by Colombia to save his life failed.

The 72-year-old is the first Colombian to be executed in China but at least 15 more are on death row for drug offences .

Arciengas' son said his father entered the criminal underworld in the 1980s while researching an unpublished book on Colombia's drug cartels.

He was arrested in 2010 trying to smuggle four kilograms of cocaine into China in exchange for $5,000.