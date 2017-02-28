Dems stick with muted ways of exercising art of dissent
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — They didn't heckle. There were no in-your-face pink "pussyhats." There were just a few no-shows.
At President Donald Trump's first address to Congress on Tuesday, Democrats stuck with more muted ways of exercising the art of the dis.
They turned their thumbs down. They maintained stone faces. They sat on their hands.
They laughed out loud when Trump declared it was time to "drain the swamp."
There were audible groans when he announced a new office for victims of crimes committed by immigrants.
As Trump strode down the
There were even a few empty seats on the Democratic side of the aisle.
Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat who's hugged the
Democratic women from the House sent a sartorial message, but nothing as edgy as the pussyhats that dominated at the Women's March on Washington.
Instead, they wore suffragists' white to put a spotlight on women's issues. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi drew the direct contrast to Trump, tweeting that those in white were supporting women's rights "in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't!"
A number of Democratic senators and House members made a political statement with the guests they invited to sit in the galleries for the speech, selecting people negatively affected by Trump's exclusionary immigration policies and who have depended on the health care law he opposes.
Trump, too, was on good
He did get in a subtle dig by pointing in the Democrats' direction when he declared the "time for trivial fights is behind us."
___
Follow Nancy Benac on Twitter at http://twitter.com/nbenac
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl
-
Redemption Song: How one of Bob Marley's greatest tunes was born in Nova Scotia
-
Nova Scotia man who treated woman like ‘piece of meat' gets jail time for sex assaults
-
Facebook apologizes to Bedford artist for removing tattooed nipple photos