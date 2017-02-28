'FRAT LIVES MATTER' spray-painted on UConn spirit rocks

STORRS, Conn. — The governing council for several University of Connecticut fraternity chapters is denouncing "Frat Lives Matter" messages spray-painted on so-called spirit rocks on campus.

WVIT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mFjLNf ) UConn's Interfraternity Council says the messages were found on rocks throughout the university's Storrs campus Monday.

The incident comes after six Kappa Sigma fraternity members were charged last week in the October death of 19-year-old Jeffny Pally.

Police say Pally had been sitting against a garage door of the UConn Public Safety Complex when she was run over by a fire vehicle.

The fraternity lost its recognition and housing due to off-campus incidents unrelated to Pally's death.

Authorities say they don't know who wrote the "Frat Lives Matter" messages. The rocks have since been repainted to include messages of unity.

