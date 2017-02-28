Germany summons Turkish ambassador over journalist's arrest

BERLIN — Germany's foreign minister says the Turkish ambassador has been summoned to hear Berlin's concerns over the arrest of a Die Welt newspaper journalist.

Deniz Yucel, who has both Turkish and German citizenship, was detained in Turkey on Feb. 14 following his reports about a hacker attack on the email account of the country's energy minister.

He was ordered jailed Monday pending a trial on charges of terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told reporters Tuesday his office pressed the ambassador for consular access to Yucel.