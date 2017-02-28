Israeli forces begin evacuating 9 settler homes in West Bank

OFRA, Palestinian Territory — Israeli forces have started to evacuate nine homes in the West Bank settlement of Ofra, following a Supreme Court decision that they were built on private Palestinian land.

Military and police forces handed the evacuation orders to settler leaders on Tuesday and asked the residents to co-operate peacefully.

Brig. Gen. Yoram Sofer pleaded with the settlers "to act according to moral standards, to assist us and not to use violence."

One of the residents defiantly tore up the order but no major disturbances have been reported.