Italy grants partial clemency to ex-CIA agent in abduction

ROME — The Italian president has granted partial clemency to an American ex-CIA agent on the eve of her expected extradition from Portugal.

The presidential palace said late Tuesday that President Sergio Matterella had shaved one year off Sabrina de Sousa's four-year sentence for her role in the abduction of a Muslim cleric, Osama Moustafa Hassan Nas. The cleric, also known as Abu Omar, was kidnapped from a Milan street on February 2003.

De Sousa denied involvement.

De Sousa, who has dual U.S.-Portuguese citizenship, had been due to be flown from Lisbon to Milan, Italy on Wednesday to start serving her sentence.