Jim Crow-era art removed from NY carousel becomes exhibit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Racially insensitive artwork that was removed from a publicly owned historic carousel in western New York is now on display as part of an exhibit on battling racism.

The Rochester Preservation Board unanimously voted a year ago this week to remove the image from the 1905 Dentzel Carousel located at Ontario Beach Park. One of the carousel's 18 painted panels depicts two black children in a crude, exaggerated style common to the Jim Crow era.

The board's action came after activists pushed for the removal of the offensive image from the carousel, which is owned by the city but managed and operated by Monroe County.

WHEC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2m2f82o ) the Rochester Museum and Science Center has turned the panel into the "Take It Down! Organizing Against Racism Exhibit." The exhibit is being unveiled Tuesday night at a Rochester church.

