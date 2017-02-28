Madrid officials fight bus carrying anti-transgender message

Madrid's regional government says it is assessing how to get an orange-and-white bus campaigning against allowing children to change their gender off the Spanish capital's streets.

The bus has several phrases written on its sides, including: "If you're born a man, you're a man. If you're a woman, you will always be a woman."

The bus appeared Monday and is the brainchild of the Hazte Oir (Make Yourself Heard) organization, which previously has campaigned against abortion. It came in response to a campaign last month by an association of families of transgender children that aimed to raise awareness of the issue.

The regional government said Tuesday it is consulting with police over whether the bus breaks anti-discrimination laws.