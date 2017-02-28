Man allegedly kills grandmother, 2 police in eastern Germany
BERLIN — German police say a 24-year-old man killed his grandmother, then ran over and killed two police officers as he fled from them.
Police in the state of Brandenburg said they started searching for the man, whose identity wasn't released, after finding the body of his 79-year-old grandmother Tuesday in the town of Muellrose, east of Berlin near the Polish border.
Police spokesman Ingo Heese said when the man came to a checkpoint in his car he rammed into two police officers, who died at the scene, the dpa news agency reported.
The suspect was taken into custody a short time later but further details weren't immediately available.
