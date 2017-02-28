Man gets leg caught in bear trap in roadside ditch

ONANCOCK, Va. — Authorities on Virginia's Eastern Shore helped rescue a man who got his lower leg caught in a bear trap along the side of a road.

Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adam James tells news outlets that the man got his leg caught Saturday evening when he jumped over a fence and into a ditch in order to avoid traffic in Accomack County.

Rescue workers were able to free the unidentified man from the trap and take him to a hospital for treatment. The severity of the injury was not immediately clear.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has been called to investigate the incident.