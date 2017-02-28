Video: New York Times campaign pushes for truth in Trump era

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared the media an “enemy of the American people,” but the New York Times is fighting back.

The venerable newspaper has launched a new marketing campaign they hope will puncture the myriad media bubbles, social media squabbles and “alternative facts” that have characterized the country’s political discourse for much of the decade.

“The truth is hard. The truth is hard to find. The truth is hard to know,” the ad intones “The truth is more important now than ever.”

The first weeks of the Trump Administration have often taken on the tone of a pitched battle between the president’s team and members of the media.

Trump’s top White House aide, Breitbart publisher Steve Bannon, has branded the media an opposition party with an added suggestion that the entire industry should “keep its mouth shut.”

At The Times, we have a 166-year history of an adherence to the highest standards in journalism and a sense of mission that propels our approach to how we cover the world,” Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. said in a release.

“We are committed to properly resourced, tough-minded and independent, delivered without fear or favour.”