Nicaraguan woman thrown into fire during exorcism, dies

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaraguan officials say a 25-year-old woman died after being thrown into a fire to drive "demons" from her body.

The woman, Vilma Trujillo Garcia, suffered burns over 80 per cent of her body.

Vice-President Rosario Murillo called her death "regrettable."

Prosecutors say evangelical pastor Juan Gregorio Rocha Romero and four other people have been arrested in her death.

Rocha Romero told the newspaper La Prensa that the woman fell into the fire and a demon exited her body.