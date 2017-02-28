NKorea official in Beijing after China's ban on coal imports
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — A top North Korean diplomat is visiting Beijing in the wake of China's ban on coal imports from its
The foreign ministry said that Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil Song arrived on Tuesday, but gave no details.
China last week began a suspension of all coal imports from North Korea for the rest of the year as it increases pressure on its once-close communist ally to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
China is North Korea's largest source of trade and aid, and the move deprives Pyongyang of an important source of foreign currency. Beijing wants the U.S. in return to restart long-stalled negotiations with the North to ease regional tensions.
Most Popular
-
Fact-checking Trump firm's tower 'first property to open' tweet
-
'They expect you to live with nothing': B.C. welfare rates lag behind inflation
-
Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl
-
'Alt-facts'? Trump firm says tower 'first property to open' in Vancouver in 6 years