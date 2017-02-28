Pakistani court frees man sentenced to death for blasphemy
The lawyer Chaudhry Mehmood Akhtar said Tuesday that a judge in the city of Rawalpindi acquitted Mohammad Ishaq on Friday after finding him "completely innocent" of insulting Islam.
Akhtar said Ishaq was arrested and sentenced to death in 2013 after a citizen in Punjab province accused him of claiming in conversation to actually be God.
Under Pakistan's blasphemy laws, anyone accused of insulting God, Islam or religious personalities can be sentenced to death. However the laws are also sometimes used to settle personal scores or grudges.