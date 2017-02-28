Philippine president apologizes to Germany over beheading

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has apologized to Germany for failing to stop the beheading of a German hostage by Muslim militants and said a massive offensive backed by fighter jets against the extremists was underway.

On Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte apologized and outlined the steps his government has taken to quell a wave of kidnappings by Muslim militants, including a request he made to China to help patrol the international waters bordering the southern Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia where many piracy incidents and abductions have happened. Duterte said China has not responded to his request.