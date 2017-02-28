Philippines marshals troops in deadly anti-drug crackdown

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' main antinarcotics agency has signed an agreement with the military to harness troops in President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly crackdown against illegal drugs.

Military spokesman Col. Edgard Arevalo says that troops will only back up the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, which has a tiny force, in assaults against major drug suspects and in raids in far-flung areas facing insurgency and terrorism threats under the agreement signed Tuesday.

Arevalo says troops will not get involved in routine street and residential checks and raids against small-time targets.