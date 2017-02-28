Pilot of plane that crashed into building roof was ex-mayor

METHUEN, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts have identified the pilot killed when his plane crashed into a condominium building as a former city councillor and mayor in Newburyport.

Police say Al Lavender died when his single-engine plane crashed through the roof of a building in the Prides Crossing condominium complex in Methuen on Tuesday afternoon. They say he was on his final approach to the nearby Lawrence Municipal Airport at the time.

Television footage and photos show the tail of the plane sticking out of the building's roof. A witness to the crash tells New England Cable News it looked like the plane took a nosedive.

Police say there were no reported injuries to residents of the building.