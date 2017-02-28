Poland's top politician builds momentum against Tusk in EU

WARSAW, Poland — The powerful head of Poland's ruling party says the government opposes a second term for fellow Pole Donald Tusk as European Council head, which will be determined at next week's European Union summit.

The statement Tuesday echoed earlier declarations by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, but it seemed aimed at building momentum against Tusk, Kaczynski's political foe in Poland, just days before the decision is made.

Tusk, whose first term ends in May, is the only candidate for the position and enjoys general support. He was Poland's prime minister from 2007-2014.

But Kaczynski said that against "elementary EU rules," Tusk was backing the opposition in Poland and "cannot count in any way on our backing or on a lack of our objection."