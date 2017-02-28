Police: 2 men shot in standoff with Cleveland SWAT team

CLEVELAND — Police say Cleveland SWAT officers shot two men during a gunfight after a six-hour standoff, and both are in surgery.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said Tuesday at the scene near downtown that negotiators spent hours trying to persuade the two men inside a car to surrender.

A police spokeswoman says one of the men fired shots from inside the car, resulting in a graze wound to an officer's leg. SWAT officers then returned fire.