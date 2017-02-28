Somalia's new leader declares drought national disaster

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia's new president has declared a national disaster for a drought that threatens millions of people and is creating fears of a full-blown famine.

Tuesday's statement from the office of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed says he has appealed for help from the international community and to Somalia's diaspora of 2 million.

Combating the drought is a priority for Mohamed, who was elected this month to lead this Horn of Africa nation coping with attacks by the Islamic extremist rebels al-Shabab.

The United Nations humanitarian office estimates that 5 million people in Somalia, or nearly half the country's population, need aid.