Suspected jihadists attack northern Burkina Faso towns

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Authorities in Burkina Faso say suspected jihadists have attacked two communities in the north while an international film festival takes place in the capital.

The Monday night attacks in Baraboule and Tongomayel are the latest violence to hit this once peaceful landlocked West African nation.

Witnesses said there was no immediate casualty figure, though the assailants set fire to the premises of security forces.

The international film festival known as Fespaco is currently underway in the capital of Ouagadougou, 230 kilometres (143 miles) to the south.