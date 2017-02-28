Suspected jihadists attack northern Burkina Faso towns
A
A
Share via Email
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Authorities in Burkina Faso say suspected jihadists have attacked two communities in the north while an international film festival takes place in the capital.
The Monday night attacks in Baraboule and Tongomayel are the latest violence to hit this once peaceful landlocked West African nation.
Witnesses said there was no immediate casualty figure, though the assailants set fire to the premises of security forces.
The international film festival known as Fespaco is currently underway in the capital of Ouagadougou, 230
Burkina Faso had long been spared the jihadist unrest experienced by
Most Popular
-
Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother: N.S. judge
-
'Alt-facts'? Trump firm says tower 'first property to open' in Vancouver in 6 years
-
Redemption Song: How one of Bob Marley's greatest tunes was born in Nova Scotia
-
'They expect you to live with nothing': B.C. welfare rates lag behind inflation