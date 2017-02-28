Teen detained in northern France in suspected attack plot

Citing the Paris prosecutor's office, which handles terrorism cases, France 3 said the student in her final year of high school was detained Tuesday morning in Creil.

France 3, without citing sources, said the teen was linked online to a group of girls who called themselves "The Lionesses" and had had communication with Rachid Kassim, a French Islamic State fighter who was targeted in an American drone strike in early February and who is believed to have controlled multiple plots in his homeland.