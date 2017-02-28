Thai university riled by lecturers' criticism of government

BANGKOK — Rights groups are urging a university to drop an investigation of a group of lecturers who criticized Thailand's military junta, calling the university's response an attack on free speech and academic freedom.

A group of faculty members at the human rights institute of Thailand's Mahidol University on Saturday denounced the military government's repeated use of a measure that grants it broad powers to search property and make arrests. Article 44 was included in a temporary constitution after the army seized power in a 2014 coup.

University administrators reacted Sunday by saying the statement had damaged the state university's reputation and was not an exercise of academic freedom, and its signers would be investigated.