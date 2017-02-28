The Latest: 2 Houston officers shot, area lockdown lifted

HOUSTON — The Latest on the Houston police shootings (all times local):

4 p.m.

Houston police have lifted a lockdown in a neighbourhood where two officers have been shot and wounded while investigating home burglaries.

Police Chief Art Acevedo says one suspect was killed and a second remains at large but officers who have searched the southwest Houston neighbourhood have been unable to find him. He says residents can resume their normal activities but urged them to report anything unusual to police.

The dead suspect was killed in an exchange with two officers who suffered multiple wounds. One officer is in critical condition with what Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says is a bullet lodged near his spine. A second officer was shot in the foot and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

___

1:40 p.m.

Houston police say two officers have been shot and taken to hospitals.

Few details were immediately released, including the officers' conditions.

Police say only that the pair of officers was hurt during an altercation Tuesday on the city's southwest side. Numerous officers have swarmed the neighbourhood .

One officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. The other officer was taken by ambulance to Ben Taub Hospital, also in the medical centre .