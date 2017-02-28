The Latest: Court grants Oklahoma AG more time to comply

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latest on Oklahoma's attorney general seeking more time to comply with a request for records related to the relationship that new Environmental Protection Agency leader Scott Pruitt had with energy companies (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The chief justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court has granted an emergency motion that gives Oklahoma's new attorney general more time to produce thousands of documents detailing the relationship that new Environmental Protection Agency leader Scott Pruitt had with energy companies.

In an order late Tuesday, Chief Justice Douglas Combs granted Attorney General Mike Hunter's request for an emergency stay.

Hunter had argued that complying with a lower court's request to produce thousands of documents by Friday amounted to a "Herculean task."

Lisa Graves of the Center for Media and Democracy, which sued Pruitt's office to release the documents, described Hunter's request as a delay tactic and said she's confident they will ultimately win the case and receive thousands more emails.

1 p.m.

Oklahoma's new attorney general says he needs more time to comply with a court-ordered Friday deadline to produce thousands of documents related to the relationship that new Environmental Protection Agency leader Scott Pruitt had with energy companies.

Attorneys for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and the advocacy group Center for Media and Democracy presented arguments Tuesday to a Supreme Court referee over Hunter's motion for an emergency stay.

Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Douglas Combs could make a decision on Hunter's request as early as Monday or seek input from the full nine-member court.