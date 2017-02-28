The Latest: FBI probes bomb threats against Jewish centres

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on bomb threat against the Anchorage Jewish community centre (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Following a bomb threat phoned in to an Anchorage Jewish community centre , the FBI says it is investigating similar threats across the country.

The FBI's Alaska regional office says the agency is investigating possible civil rights violations in connection with threats on the centres .

The Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska is among those targeted Monday. The Anchorage centre evacuated about 40 children after it received a phone call from a recorded male voice, which announced that there was a bomb in the building and that people had 20 minutes to clear out.

Rabbi Yosef Greenberg says authorities found no explosives anywhere on the premises.

Jewish centres and day schools in at least 17 states received threats Monday.

___

11 a.m.

An Anchorage Jewish community centre is among those targeted in a wave of bomb threats around the country.

The Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska evacuated about 40 children after it received a phone call making the threat Monday afternoon. Rabbi Yosef Greenberg says a recorded male voice announced that there was a bomb in the building and that people had 20 minutes to clear out.

He says police arrived within minutes, and the FBI also responded. No explosives were found anywhere on the premises, including in Greenberg's car, whose alarm began blaring around the same time as the call.

Police referred further questions to the FBI, which didn't immediately respond for comment Tuesday.