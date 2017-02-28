The Latest: Man charged in killings also charged with rape

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Latest on the indictment of a South Carolina man charged in seven killings (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A South Carolina real estate agent who police say kept a woman chained inside a metal container on his property and killed seven people is now charged with rape.

Court documents filed Tuesday show Todd Kohlhepp faces one charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kohlhepp was arrested in November after authorities found Kala Brown chained inside a metal container on his property. Authorities say Kohlhepp killed Brown's boyfriend and held her captive for two months. He also has been charged with killing six other people.

Court listings online didn't provide additional details. The Associated Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault, but Brown spoke about it publicly on the "Dr. Phil" show earlier this month. She said Kohlhepp sexually assaulted her every day of her captivity.

9 a.m.

Indictments reveal new information in the investigation of a South Carolina real estate agent facing seven murder charges.

WSPA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mph4TZ) indictments say Todd Kohlhepp used a storage container at his Woodruff property to restrain Meagan Coxie for six days before shooting her. Kohlhepp told investigators he also used an automatic weapon to shoot her husband, Johnny, in the chest and back.

The couple had been hired to clean at Kohlhepp's property in December 2015.

In all, Kohlhepp is charged with murder in the deaths of seven people, including four killed at a motorcycle store in 2003.

