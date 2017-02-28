The Latest: Report: Eritreans suffer as EU closes ways there

LONDON — A new report by Doctors Without Borders says thousands of Eritreans trying to reach Europe are suffering as the European Union works with the governments of Libya, Sudan and Ethiopia to keep them from completing the journey.

The report cites interviews with more than 100 Eritreans rescued from boats on the Mediterranean. It says that although many Eritreans "have legitimate claims to asylum" they are left with no option but to attempt the often dangerous sea journey.

All of the Eritreans reported being held in captivity at some point on their way toward Europe, and more than half had seen fellow asylum-seekers, refugees or migrants die, often from violence.