The Latest: Ryan sees Trump as 'chairman,' not details guy

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Congress (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says it doesn't concern him that President Donald Trump doesn't offer more detailed plans to fulfil his lofty campaign promises because "I see him as more of a chairman."

Ryan made the remark in an interview on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday.

Ryan, who has a reputation for being a policy wonk, was asked whether Trump's broad-brush campaign promises are frustrating. Trump, for example, campaigned on repealing "Obamacare" but hasn't yet proposed a replacement, now saying "nobody knew that health care could be so complicated."

Ryan said he's not frustrated: "I see him as more of a chairman, as a president, much like many successful presidents have been, where he gets people around him who are detailed people who can execute those plans."

__

7:40 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is promising a new health care system that would replace "Obamacare," reduce costs for consumers and give patients more choices.

Ryan is shrugging off comments by his predecessor, Ohio Republican John Boehner, who said last week that Republicans will never agree on such a complicated and divisive issue. Boehner predicted that Congress will only fix aspects of it and "put a more conservative box around it."

When asked about Boehner's comment, Ryan told NBC's "Today" show that "that is not what we're doing."

Ryan didn't provide details on the bill, other than to say it will be based off previous ideas from conservatives.

Ryan says "we really believe we are in a rescue mission here to step in and prevent this collapse from occurring."

___

3:30 a.m.

Congressional Republicans are hoping for clarity from President Donald Trump on key issues like health care when he delivers his first speech to a joint meeting of Congress. It comes as Republicans are discovering, a month into Trump's administration, how difficult it will be to make good on their many promises now that they control Washington in full.

The GOP's long-stated plans to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with something better are running into major difficulties even before legislation is officially released. After a week of raucous town hall meetings, Republicans are back in Washington and key conservatives have begun to denounce House leadership plans based on a leaked draft and reports that the bill would cost more than expected while covering fewer people than the Affordable Care Act.