The Latest: Trump to declare no time for 'small thinking'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's first address to Congress Tuesday night (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is set to declare that "the time for small thinking is over" in his address to Congress.

Trump is to say "the time for trivial fights is behind us" and that the nation needs "the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts" — in his speech Tuesday night, according to excerpts released by the White House.

The president, in what is his first speech to Congress, will also say that his administration will push forth a tax reform plan as well as call for "Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare."

In the excerpts, Trump also says that "by finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed," and save billions of dollars.

_____

8:30 p.m.

An activist giving a Democratic response in Spanish to President Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress says Trump is "taking us back to some of the darkest times in our history."

In excerpts of her speech, Astrid Silva says she is speaking to represent the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. Silva is a so-called Dreamer who was brought into the country illegally as a child.

She accuses Trump of "criminalizing anyone who is different, pitting us against each other, and sending the wrong message to the rest of the world, helping to breed anger and hate from terrorist groups to our country."

Instead of repealing President Barack Obama's health care law, Silva says, Republicans should improve it so it can cover more people.

_____

8:03 p.m.

The former governor of Kentucky says Republicans are trying to "rip affordable health insurance" away from the people who most need it.

Former Gov. Steve Beshear plans to give the Democratic Party's formal response to President Donald Trump's address to Congress Tuesday night. In advance excerpts, Beshear says the more than 20 million Americans benefiting from former President Barack Obama's health care law aren't "aliens from a distant planet." Beshear says they're friends and neighbours who now face "life and death" decisions because of the GOP effort to kill that law.

Beshear says Trump's attacks on intelligence agencies, the press, federal courts and others are "eroding our democracy" and reckless.

The 72-year-old Beshear is best known for expanding health coverage in his deep red state under Obama's law.

_____

7:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump will issue a broad call for overhauling the nation's health care system and revving up the U.S. economy when he delivers his first address to Congress Tuesday night. But he could leave anxious lawmakers with few specific guidelines for tackling the complicated legislative priorities that have divided his own Republican Party.